A ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted to welcome new member Alkatraz Plant Farm on April 14.
Alkatraz Plant Farm, located at 21612 Hwy 79 East, is a family owned and operated retail plant farm established in 2019.
A variety of plants are available, including flowering plants, mixed combination planters, fruit and nut trees among other offerings.
Alkatraz Plant Farm maintains a Facebook page where pictures of available plants, planters and garden accessories can be viewed.
The business can be reached by phone, (903) 921-0106, or by email, Alkatrazplantfarm@gmail.com.
