AT Staffing, Advance’d Temporaries, was welcomed as a new member of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
The agency has been providing temporary staffing needs since 1969. The Jacksonville office is one of seven locations, including the corporate office in Tyler.
The business can be reached around the clock, seven days a week, throughout the year.
The Jacksonville office of AT Staffing is located at 1710 S. Jackson, Suite C, and can be contacted by phone, 903-339-3110, or email, jacksonville@advtemp.com.
For more information, visit advtemp.com.
