The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member, Camp V, on Wednesday, May 12, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Chamber office.
Camp V, located at 3312 W. Front Street in Tyler, integrates civilian and military resources into a single centralized location in east Texas to improve the mental, physical and spiritual wellness of veterans, active service members, reserves, guards and their families seeking assistance. Camp V provides referrals to local, state and national veteran service providers. Financial and transportation assistance fo veterans and their families is also available through Camp V.
To contact Camp V, call (903) 566-1010.
For more information, visit campvtyler.org.
