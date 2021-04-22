The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Elijah’s Retreat with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held during the non-profit’s groundbreaking for its fourth cabin.
Elijah’s Retreat offers rental cabins to children with autism and their families in an effort to provide a peaceful setting for such families to disconnect from their normal schedules.
Equine therapy, ranch hand adventures and outdoor exploration await families who visit the retreat.
Elijah’s Retreat is located as 257 CR 3110 and can be contacted by phone, (713) 294-0690, or by email, info@elijahsretreat.com.
For more information, visit their website, elijahsretreat.com, or Facebook page.
