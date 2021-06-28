Kelly’s Party Rentals, located at 14837 Hwy 155 in Tyler, joined the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce which held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the occasion.
Kelly’s Party Rentals offers water slides, bounce houses, obstacle course and inflatable game rentals. They also offer Snocones, popcorn, tables, chairs and party packages. The business serves the east Texas area within one hour of Tyler.
For more information or to book a rental online, visit kellyspartyrental.com.
To contact the business, call (903) 426-8448.
