The Chamber welcomed new member Life Recovery Church by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 13.
Life Recover Church, located at 201 E. Commerce in downtown Jacksonville, is led by Pastor Paul Smith.
The church conducts services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, the church holds Bible study. Drug recovery classes are held beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The church maintains a Facebook page where services can be viewed.
For additional information about the church, call (903) 521-4825 or send email to liferecoverychurch18@gmail.com.
