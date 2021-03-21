The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member, Lone Star Home Restorations, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 9.
Lone Star Home Restorations offers everything from large scale paint projects to general restorations for homes or businesses.
They are a locally owned, family operated, bond insured restoration specialist.
“We don’t just restore you home or business, we add value to it.”
Lone Star Home Restorations is located at 50593 US 69N in Bullard.
The business maintains a Facebook page and can be reached by calling (903) 253-8611.
