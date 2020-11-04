rc13.jpg
Photo courtesy of Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member, Carniceria Del Pueblo, with a ribbon cutting Wednesday, Oc.t 28. Del Pueblo has a panaderia, taqueria, carniceria, cremeria, fruteria and offers a variety of domestic and imported groceries. The business is located at 707 US Hwy 69 and can be reached by calling, (903) 541-0020.

