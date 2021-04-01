The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for new member Clawson Homes Thursday, March 25, during their grand re-opening event.
Clawson Homes offers manufactured homes, portable buildings and metal buildings. The business offers no obligation house showings on their lot and in-house financing is available.
“We are a family owned business dedicated to serving our community with all their building needs.”
Clawson Homes is located at 47884 Hwy 69 North in Bullard and can be reached by phone, (903) 574-4167, or email, clintclawson@clawsonhomes.com.
For more information on Clawson Homes, visit their website, clawsonhomes.com, or Facebook page.
