The Jacksonville Chamber hosted a ribbon-cutting event for new member, Dickson Roofing. The six-month-old operation has an office located at 20042 Hwy 69 S in Tyler. Owner Shon Dickson is a Jacksonville native with many family ties to Jacksonville. Dickson Roofing serves East Texas with integrity and top-grade customer service with an aim to install the highest quality roof systems while creating lifetime customers. The business can be reached at (903) 508-5011.

