The Jacksonville Chamber hosted a ribbon-cutting event for new member, Dickson Roofing. The six-month-old operation has an office located at 20042 Hwy 69 S in Tyler. Owner Shon Dickson is a Jacksonville native with many family ties to Jacksonville. Dickson Roofing serves East Texas with integrity and top-grade customer service with an aim to install the highest quality roof systems while creating lifetime customers. The business can be reached at (903) 508-5011.
featured
Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomes new member
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Nina Marie (Wright) White Chandler Martin born February 24, 1932 to Robert and Mary (Munsinger) Wright, entered eternal life October 2, 2020. She was 88 years old. A service is scheduled at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Nina Marie will be laid to res…
Most Popular
Articles
- Bateman remembered as generous soul
- Actor Eddie Hassell, a Corsicana native, dies in carjacking
- City of Jacksonville hosting Halloween drive-thru trick or treat event
- Rusk man sentenced to 50 years in prison for seriously injuring infant
- Grand jury indicts 28 in July, 27 in August
- Progress Player of the Week: Alto's Landon Cook accounts for over 500 yards and 5 TDs
- Bealls Inc. investing in the future
- Cherokee County Commissioners approve sheriff’s requests
- Jacksonville to host town hall meeting
- Fairchild State Forest closes to host youth hunt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.