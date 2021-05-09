The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at the Chamber office April 28 to welcome new member B&L Photography and Crafts.
Brianna Johnson, owner of B&L, says she strives to offer affordable, friendly service for all one’s photography needs, be it seasonal, special occasion or personal. The business also creates home décor such as decorative wreaths or signs.
B&L Photography maintains a Facebook page and can be reached by phone, (903) 393-9203, or email, bnl.photos.crafts@gmail.com.
