The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting for new member J&C Services on Wednesday, March 24.
J&C Services has experience in many phases of remodeling including dry wall, tape and texture, painting, flooring, roofing, porches, decks, kitchen renovation, carpentry and house painting.
The business maintains a Facebook page where pictures of their work can be viewed.
J&C Services can be reached by phone, (903) 253- 5028, and by email, jcsuarez835@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.