IMG_1796.jpg

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for new member New Hong Kong Buffet, which has officially reopened.

Located at 1644 S. Jackson in Jacksonville, the restaurant offers a comfortable dining environment serving a Chinese buffet with sushi bar, hibachi grill and a full salad bar.

The eatery’s website, newhongkongbuffettx.com, will soon make online ordering available. The business also maintains a Facebook page, Hong Kong Buffet.

The restaurant can be reached by calling (903) 339-1223.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you