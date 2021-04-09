The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for new member New Hong Kong Buffet, which has officially reopened.
Located at 1644 S. Jackson in Jacksonville, the restaurant offers a comfortable dining environment serving a Chinese buffet with sushi bar, hibachi grill and a full salad bar.
The eatery’s website, newhongkongbuffettx.com, will soon make online ordering available. The business also maintains a Facebook page, Hong Kong Buffet.
The restaurant can be reached by calling (903) 339-1223.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.