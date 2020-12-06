The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Supercuts on Thursday, Dec. 3. Franchise general manager Pamela Anderson had the honor of cutting the ribbon.
The business is located at 1009 S. Jackson St., Suite 115, in Jackson Village Shopping Center, and is managed by Brandy Miller. Supercuts has been in operation since November 2019, offering men’s, women’s and children’s styles, hair coloring, highlights and hair care products.
Supercuts can be found on the Facebook page Supercuts (Jacksonville Village) and can be reached by calling (903) 541-0375.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.