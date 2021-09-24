The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce surpassed the 500-member mark through efforts made in a recent membership drive that garnered 149 new members, according to Chamber President Peggy Renfro.
A benefit offered by the Chamber that both attracts and retains members is networking opportunities. One such opportunity is provided through Morning Brew, a monthly meeting hosted by various chamber members.
“It’s an opportunity to showcase the business that is hosting it,” Renfro said. “In addition, it’s an opportunity for the members to meet other members. It’s networking and they get that visibility of being here.”
The focus was on the Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee County which hosted the September event at their Children’s Advocacy Center.
Lori Richard, a community educator with the Crisis Center, said the Morning Brew has been a great resource.
“As a community educator, it’s really important for me to network with people in the community and make sure that they know that our services are here. I’ve been able to get speaking engagement and volunteers,” Richard said. “It’s been tough with COVID. Some of our direct services, we haven’t been able to get volunteers in for those because we’re trying to reduce the amount of people that are around our clients. What we’re using volunteers for right now, primarily, is to help with awareness events, to help plan things like domestic violence awareness month, to help with fairs and things like that.”
The need for the Crisis Center and the services they provide becomes evident when one looks at the statistics. In Cherokee County, there is an average of 502 reports of family violence and 45 sexual assaults each year. In 2020, the Crisis Center served 641 survivors of sexual assault, family violence and child abuse.
Richard also stated she has received invitations to speak at civic organizations through contacts she has made at the monthly gatherings.
Pam Anderson of Compacity, in attendance at this week’s Morning Brew, has participated in many such member functions.
“We’re networking. We’re getting to meet each other. There’s lots of community things we can do together and bring this community back together as a whole,” Anderson said of the event’s importance.
“COVID has kept us separate for so long, it’s nice to see people getting out and collaborating and working together.”
The Chamber is hosting a Thank You social hour Tuesday, Sept. 28, for new and existing members beginning at 5 p.m. at Taqueria Torres at the Main StrEAT Plaza.
“What we’re going to be doing is just gathering people and just saying thank you for being a chamber member, and that’s our existing and our new members who have just signed up. Then they have opportunity, if they’ve not ever ate at Taco Torres, they can do that,” Renfro said. “We’re just connecting people.”
Other scheduled Chamber events include:
• Oct. 25: Trunk or Treats
• Oct. 26: Business at Lunch
• Nov. 1-Dec. 15: Shop Local campaign;
• Nov. 16: Mingle & Jingle
• Dec. 2: Christmas parade
For more information about the Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee County, visit mycrisiscenter.com.
For more information about the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, visit jacksonvilletexas.com.
