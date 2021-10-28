The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce provides a networking opportunity each month, aptly named Morning Brew. Various chamber members host the event, 8-9 a.m., serving coffee and other refreshments.
This month’s meeting was hosted by AVP Branch Manager Molly Loughmiller and Southside Bank.
Coffee was provided by Neighbor’s Coffee, which will be opening soon at 223 South Main.
The morning mingle allows chamber members to meet business people who provide a variety of services, without missing out on their morning java.
Chamber members are encouraged to attend the Morning Brew events to connect with and support other businesses.
For more information on Southside Bank, visit southside.com.
For more information on Neighbor’s Coffee, visit their website, neighborscoffeetx.com, or their Facebook page.
For more information on hosting a Morning Brew or becoming a chamber member, contact the Chamber at 903-586-2217.
For information about the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, visit jacksonvilletexas.com or the Jacksonville Chamber Facebook page.
