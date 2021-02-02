Now that a new calendar year has begun, the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers.
The Community Development Division, headed by Judy Batton, is seeking help to organize city-wide events such as the Christmas parade and Trunk-or-Treat.
The job fair event falls under the Economic Development Division, headed by Nathan Jones. Assistance with with planning and coordination will be needed.
The Education Development Division, headed by Pam Anderson, requires aid in planning the Adopt-A-School Program, Back-to-School Fair and the Leadership Institute.
Britian McKinney heads the Membership Development Division in charge of coordinating the Business @Lunch, Business After Hours and Morning Mixer events as well as the yearly membership meeting in November and annual banquet in March.
This division also coordinates the Tomato Fest, Tops in Texas Rodeo and the Chamber Golf Classic.
Anyone interested in serving as a volunteer for any of the many events sponsored by the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, should contact the chamber to fill out a volunteer form.
The chamber can be contacted by phone, (903) 586-6944, or by email, info@jacksonvilletexas.com.
The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce maintains a website, www.jacksonvilletexas.com, and a Facebook page, Jacksonville Chamber.
The chamber is located at 1714 E. Rusk Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.