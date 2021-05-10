The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Bentley’s Lawn Care and Maintenance with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, May 4.
Bentley’s Lawn Care supplies a variety of lawn care needs besides basic mowing. Services include fertilization, hedge trimming, debris removal, bed mulching and fall and spring leaf cleanup. Their coverage area includes Jacksonville, Rusk, Bullard, Flint, New Summerfield and Henderson. The company boasts excellent customer service and communication.
Bentley’s Lawn Care and Maintenance is owned by James D. Bentley Jr. and is locates at 8600 Hwy 110 North, Jacksonville.
For more information, visit bentleyslawnmaintenance.com.
Bentley’s Lawn Care can be contacted by phone, (903) 721-5474, or by email, bentleyslawnservices@gmail.com.
