The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed Burton Fencing with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 7.
The family owned and operated business rebuilds, repairs and installs fencing. The business also provides staining and pressure washing services.
Burton’s Fencing can be reached at 903-284-3514 or via email to burtonsfencing@gmail.com.
For more information, or to view pictures of their work, visit the Burton’s Fencing Facebook page.
