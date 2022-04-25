The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce celebrated Chick-fil-A’s serve-only trailer with a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 18.
Chick-fil-A’s serve-only trailer is a part of the restaurant’s convenience concepts fleets. The mobility of the trailer allows Chick-fil-A to participate in community events, such as the helicopter egg drop and Easter egg hunt at Peoples Church April 16. The serve-only trailer also regularly serves a limited menu in Rusk from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays outside Aly Bee’s, 520 S. Dickinson Drive.
“At Chick-fil-A, we are dedicated to providing good food and great service to customers wherever they find it most convenient. Our new trailer gives Chick-fil-A Jacksonville a new tool to meet this need by extending our business beyond the four walls of the restaurant,” stated franchise operator Marybeth Wade.
Chick-fil-A is locaated at 502 S. Jackson Street and can be reached by calling 903-541-0330.
The restaurant maintains a Facebook page, Chick-fil-A Jacksonville, TX.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.