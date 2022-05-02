The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Ebby Halliday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 26.
Ebby Halliday Realtors Jacksonville, formerly Homes & Properties Realty, states the business was founded to create a new and fun experience around buying and selling homes in East Texas with a goal to make sure clients are represented in the most professional way, while offering expertise to guarantee the best possible experience.
Ebby Halliday represents buyers and sellers, provides leasing services, relocation solutions and commercial properties.
Ebby Halliday is located at 1915 S. Jackson in Jacksonville.
For more information about Ebby Halliday in Jacksonville, visit ebby.com/bio/jacksonville.
