The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Express Employment with a ribbon cutting at the Chamber office on Tuesday, May 11.
Express Employment, located at 5609 S. Donnybrook Ave in Tyler, offers a variety of jobs including full-time, part-time and temporary positions. The business also provides staffing and workforce solutions to employers throughout the community.
Express Employment can be found online at expresspros.com or on Facebook at Express Employment Professionals Tyler, TX.
Contact Express Employment by phone, (903) 592-9999, or by email, rocky.gill@expresspros.com.
