First Cash Pawn joined the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce. To commemorate the occasion, the Chamber conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, Dec. 2.
First Cash Pawn promotes itself as the leading international operator of pawn stores and has over 2,800 retail pawn and consumer lending locations, including 449 in Texas. The Jacksonville store, located at 301 S. Jackson St., opened on June 18 of this year. Like all First Cash Pawn stores, the Jacksonville business offers jewelry, electronics, musical instruments, cameras, tools, game systems and more. Layaway plans are available. The corporate website is firstcash.com.
Store Manager Gelly Corcuera invites the public to “come visit your friendly neighborhood pawn brokers at First Cash Pawn.”
