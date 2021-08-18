Humana joined the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, which celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, Aug. 12.
Humana provides for medical insurance needs including Medicare plans and prescription drug plans.
Area sales representatives are Nattaly Rios, who can be reached by phone at 903-931-2321, or via email at nrios@humana.com; and Vanessa Ruiz, who can be reached by phone, 903-343-6064, or email, vruiz10@humana.com. Senior Market Manager Justin McArthur can be reached by phoning 361-413-6589.
