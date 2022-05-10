The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for LaQuinta Inn & Suites, now under new management, on Wednesday, April 27.
LaQuinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham boasts a blend of modern comfort with southern hospitality. The pet-friendly hotel offers an indoor heated pool, fitness center, complementary daily breakfast and high-speed WiFi.
LaQuinta is located at 1902 S. Jackson Street and can be reached by calling 903-284-6538. For more information on LaQuinta Inn & Suites, visit wyndhamhotels.com/laquinta.
