The Lookout Mountain RV Park, 226 Lookout Park Lane, joined the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce. To celebrate the occasion, the Chamber held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon, Dec. 10.
Lookout Mountain RV Park offers daily, weekly and monthly rates to accommodate any stay. They offer level concrete sites with stamped and stained concrete patios, on-site laundry, fire pit and a storm shelter built into the mountainside, along with other amenities.
The business invites travelers to soak up the breathtaking sunrises, 35-mile views and incomparable serenity.
For more information, or to book a stay, visit lookoutmountainrvpark.com or contact Denny Mortis by phone, 903-714-9464, or email, dennismortis@gmail.com. The business also maintains a Facebook page.
