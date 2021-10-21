The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Attorney’s Title of Cherokee County with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Attorney’s Title offers professional title and abstract services. Their stated goal is to provide their services to realtors, buyers, sellers and attorneys in Jacksonville, Rusk, Alto, Wells and all of Cherokee County, making transactions as smooth as possible.
Attorney’s Title is located at 305 W. Rusk in Jacksonville and can be contacted by phone, 903-339-1374, or email, info@atcherokee.com.
