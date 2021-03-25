No Limit Nutrition.jpg
Photo courtesy of Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, March 18, to welcome No Limit Nutrition & Energy as a new Chamber member.

The health food store provides healthy meal replacement shakes, energy teas, protein donuts and waffles, as well as vitamins and supplements.

No Limit Nutrition & Energy is located at 1009 S. Jackson Street, Suite 355, in Jacksonville.

The business maintains a Facebook page and can be reached by calling (903) 284-6466.

