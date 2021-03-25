The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, March 18, to welcome No Limit Nutrition & Energy as a new Chamber member.
The health food store provides healthy meal replacement shakes, energy teas, protein donuts and waffles, as well as vitamins and supplements.
No Limit Nutrition & Energy is located at 1009 S. Jackson Street, Suite 355, in Jacksonville.
The business maintains a Facebook page and can be reached by calling (903) 284-6466.
