The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Postmasters Coffee with a ribbon cutting ceremony Dec. 3.
Postmasters Coffee, which opened in July of this year, offers craft coffee and homemade pastries, served from the historic post office in downtown Jacksonville.
The coffee shop is located 402 E. Rusk St. and has seating for dine-in service, as well as carry-out.
The coffee company can be reached by phone, 903-589-1829, or by email to postmasterscoffeeco@gmail.com.
Pictures, employee introductions and other information is posted to Postmasters Coffee Co., the shop’s Facebook page.
A menu and an online ordering option are available on the company’s website, postmasterscoffeecompany.com.
