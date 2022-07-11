Southern Recharge RC.jpg
Courtesy photo/Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed Southern Recharge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, June 30.

Southern Recharge specializes in Herbalife healthy shakes and energy teas. For additional products available, visit southernrecharge.goherbalife.com/CatalogHome/Index/en-us.

The business is located at 1009 S. Jackson St., Suite 355 and can be contacted by calling 903-339-1030, sending a text to 318-230-9589, or via email to southernrecharge@yahoo.com.

Southern Recharge maintains a Facebook page and can also be reached through Facebook Messenger.

