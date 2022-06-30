Jay Jackson, State Farm agent for Jacksonville, joined the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and was welcomed with a ribbon-cutting Thursday, June 23.
Jackson provides insurance for auto, home (owner or renter), life, health and business to residents of Jacksonville and Cherokee County. Additional products offered include banking, home loans, mutual funds and annuities.
Jackson’s office is located at 322 Neches Street and is open 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office can be reached by calling 903-586-7686.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.