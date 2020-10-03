The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed The Shop Screen Printing & Graphics with a ribbon cutting Thursday, Oct. 1. Randy and Ashley Wright own The Shop, located at 1848 E. Rusk St, and can be contacted at (903) 284-6003 or (903) 721-7830.
featured
Jacksonville Chamber welcomes The Shop Screen Printing & Graphics
- Progress Photo by Michelle Dillon
-
-
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Motorcycle crash results in fatality
- Latest COVID-19 case report for local and area school districts
- Jacksonville High homecoming king, queen finalist named
- Jail reports: Sept. 15-21
- Tatum, Hinojosa and Hart named JHS Players of the Week
- COVID-19 death toll up to 30 in Cherokee County
- Jacksonville must keep Cleburne's Chandler on a short leash
- Jacksonville police reports: Sept. 17-24
- Kendal Gates crowned homecoming queen at Rusk
- Sonic scares up a couple of new Halloween-inspired shakes
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.