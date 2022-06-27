The Jacksonville Chamber welcomed new member Woodland Heights Baptist Church with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, June 22.
Woodland Heights conducts a Bible study at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, followed by a 10:30 a.m. worship service. On Wednesdays, a meal is served at 6 p.m., followed by a 6:30 p.m. service.
“We want people to know that no matter where life's choices have taken them, they will be welcome at Woodland Heights,” reads a statement on the church’s website.
The church publishes the Sunday service on its Facebook page and on YouTube.
The church can be reached by calling 903-586-6019 or by email sent to whbcjacksonvilletx@gmail.com.
For more information on Woodland Heights Baptist, visit whpictures.weebly.com or find them on Facebook.
