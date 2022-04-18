At its April 12, 2022 meeting, the Jacksonville City Council adopted a Strategy Map to guide the organization in aligning public resources with community needs and desires. The Map is the first fruit of a City Council visioning session conducted in late February 2022.
The visioning session, facilitated by Brian Brandt of Tyler-based Core Insights, included multiple exercises to spur pointed dialogue amongst and between the City Council and City directors. The Strategy Map consolidates the notes and report from the all-day visioning session into a single-page document.
“Our team looks forward to strengthening current operations and developing new initiatives to
uphold the five areas of commitment,” said city manager James Hubbard. “This tool will help us
hone service delivery and take steps to prepare for Jacksonville’s bright future”.
Areas of Commitment
• Citizens First
• Strengthen Neighborhoods
• Manage the “Business”
• Focus on Infrastructure
• Planning and Preparedness
“I am thankful for the City Council’s participation in February’s workshop,” said Mayor Randy
Gorham. “I believe the adoption of this Map is an important step toward focusing City efforts on
the areas of greatest importance.”
Included in the Strategy Map are five beliefs, beginning with “People are the Priority.”
“This must remain the primary belief through which we frame all decisions and actions of the organization,” Hubbard said. “This includes actions to support our employees and our customers; we exist to serve people.”
City Beliefs
• People are the Priority
• Trust is Earned
• Collaboration Leads to Progress
• Continuous Incremental Improvement
• Accessible and Transparent Governance
To view the Strategy Map in detail, visit the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org, or the City of Jacksonville Facebook page.
