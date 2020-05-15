City leaders adopted a resolution outlining the finance of a video system and data storage for the Jacksonville Police Department that was green-lighted during an April Jacksonville City Council meeting.
The council voted unanimously on the item during a meeting Tuesday at city hall, after receiving a request by lender Government Capital “that the financing be approved in the form of a government resolution,” according to city officials.
During the meeting – broadcast via video-stream as part of the city's protocol to ensure health precautions are upheld in response to a national COVID-19 pandemic – council members also gave approval to finance sewer line inspection equipment.
The purchase was approved during last month’s council meeting; financing was sought for a four-year lease, according to city officials. The lowest bid, from US Bank, was for a 1.87 percent interest rate on a four-year term, officials said.
In other action, the council approved budget amendments modifying the current fiscal budget to reflect approved new purchases, and approved a consent agenda.
It included minutes for an April 14 regular meeting and May 7 workshop; the re-appoint of Jorge Aragon to a two-year term to the ACCESS board and approval of staff to allow upright monuments in Section 2E at Resthaven Cemetery.
Also during the meeting:
• District 4 Councilman Rob Gowin was sworn into office by Mayor Randy Gorham. Gowin was the sole candidate to file for the seat, which was up for re-election this year. Texas Government Code allows a municipality to cancel an election if a race is uncontested.
• The mayor read a proclamation in support of the May 10-16 oberservation of National Police Week. Earlier Tuesday, the city hosted a memorial service honoring four Jacksonville police officers killed in the line of duty throughout the history of the local department. An honor guard also recognized the 161 officers and K-9s killed nationwide in the line of duty within the past year.
• Posthumously recognized volunteer Karen Llovel, who died in April. She was thanked “for her years of service and volunteerism in the Jacksonville community” as a long-time volunteer with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, the Jacksonville Citizen's Police Academy and Love’s Lookout Park, official said. The citation was accepted on her behalf by family.
No action was taken following an executive session during Tuesday's meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.