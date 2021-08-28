Jacksonville city council members, in a special meeting Aug. 23, directed the sale of the lake lots, adjacent to the dam, be delayed. The decision was made following receipt of new information regarding prior designation of the property.
Active real estate listings will be removed and pending offers already received by the city’s real estate agent will not be considered.
This delay will serve to ensure time to:
• Establish that all appropriate steps have been met and followed for continuation of the sale process,
• Complete due diligence for area utilities, and
• Improve clarity of the sale process.
“The city does intend to sell the lots once all due diligence has been completed,” Mayor Randy Gorham said. “We just have to make sure, based on this new information, that our process is accurate and the new owners of these lots wil have access to a community water source.”
Improvements to the concession area, using the Texas Parks and Wildlife Boating Access Grant, will continue as planned, although the anticipated start date of the project will be adjusted, while securing the required regulatory and funding agency final approvals.
Any questions or comments should be directed to City Manager James Hubbard at 903-586-3510 or by email at james.hubbard@jacksonvilletx.org.
Lake Jacksonville is in the Neches River basin one-half mile southwest of Jacksonville in Cherokee County. The lake’s capacity is normally 30,500 acre-feet, and its surface area at 422 feet above sea level is 1,320 acres.
