The Jacksonville City Council will hold a conference call meeting for its regular April meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 14.
A video stream of the meeting will also be presented at www.jacksonvilletx.org/agendacenter (video only). No one other than council members and essential city staff may attend the meeting in person, according to the agenda. Council members may attend the meeting via conference call or video stream.
If you wish to participate in the Citizen Participation portion of the meeting, please email the city secretary at greg.lowe@jacksonvilletx.org prior to the meeting time and include your name, address and topic. Comments must be three minutes or less due to the uniqueness of the meeting.
During the meeting, a consent agenda including the minutes of the March 10 regular meeting and an April 9 workshop will be considered. The council will also consider a resolution adopting the annual investment policy for the City of Jacksonville.
Afterwards, a second reading of economic development incentives will be presented, followed by a council will vote on whether to approve the incentives.
Other items on the agenda include:
Ordinances preventing the planting of trees and plants in city cemeteries and providing for the removal of any tree or plant which has become dangerous, detrimental or unsightly;
An ordinance clarifying the renewal requirements for itinerant vendor permits;
A resolution postponing the May 2 election to Nov. 3;
A resolution denying an Oncor rate increase;
An agreement between Tyler Technologies Inc. and the City of Jacksonville;
An upgrade of Watch Guard Video System;
A financing agreement for the purchase/renewal of city-wide software, data storage and Watch Guard Video System;
The purchase of sewer line inspection equipment; and
A request to re-plat lake lots 11 and 12 – Byrd Branch Subdivision.
