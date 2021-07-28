The Jacksonville city council will conduct a budget workshop beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, July 30, at the Jacksonville Economic Development conference room, 309 E. Commerce.
Various items will be discussed, including the revenues and expenditures of the general, water sewer, hotel motel tax and specialty funds; capital projects and purchases, Lake Jacksonville, grants received and insurance and salaries, among others.
At this meeting, the council may also set a date for a public hearing on the tax rate and budget and possibly designate Sept. 14 as the date to adopt the proposed tax rate and budget.
The city has also posted a notice that the budget workshop will continue July 31, beginning at 8:30 a.m., if necessary.
