Jacksonville city leaders will consider adopting a resolution regarding the finance of a video system and data storage for the Jacksonville Police Department, during a 6 p.m. meeting, Tuesday, May 12, at Jacksonville City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale St.
According to a meeting agenda packet, council members approved the purchase in April; now the lender has requested that their approval be in the form of a resolution. and Watch Guard video system.
The meeting will be broadcast via video-stream at www.jacksonvilletx.org/agendacenter as part the city's protocol to ensure health precautions are upheld in response to a national COVID-19 pandemic. None other than council members and essential staff may attend in person, the agenda noted.
Residents who wish to give input during the citizen participation segment of the meeting may contact City Secretary Greg Lowe at 903-339-3390 or email greg.lowe@jacksonvilletx.org prior to the meeting.
During the meeting, the council will consider the following action items:
• Approval of financing of sewer line inspection equipment;
• Approval of budget amendments; and
• Approval of a consent agenda comprised of minutes for an April 14 regular meeting and May 7 workshop; re-appoint Jorge Aragon to the ACCESS board for a two-year term; and approve staff to allow upright monuments in Section 2E at Resthaven Cemetery.
Also, District 4 Councilman Rob Gowin – who ran uncontested for the seat this year – will be sworn into office by Mayor Randy Gorham. Texas Government Code allows a municipality to cancel an election if a race is uncontested.
The mayor also will read a proclamation in support of National Police Week, slated May 10-16, and the council will recognize Karen Llovel as part of its volunteer appreciation.
According to the agenda, the council also will meet in executive session to consult with attorneys over possible pending litigation and discuss deliberations regarding real property. Action, if any, will be taken when the council resumes into open meeting, as per Texas Government Code.
