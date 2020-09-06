Jacksonville city leaders will consider approving an ordinance that calls for the adoption of a proposed $32,791,858 budget for the upcoming fiscal year during a 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday at City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale St.
The council also will consider action on adopting a proposed tax rate of $0.6900 per $100 valuation.According to a meeting agenda, city leaders will consider:
• Appointment of Councilman Tim McRae and Mayor Gorham to the East Texas council of Governments board;
• Approval of the purchase of fleet vehicles;
• Approval of a resolution in support of Cares Act Grant expenditures; and• Approval of a consent agenda featuring minutes from an Aug. 11 regular meeting, an Aug. 17 special meeting and a Sept. 3 agenda workshop; a contract with Cherokee County for services for an upcoming November municipal election, along with a joint election agreement with the county; street closing request from the Chamber of Commerce for the 2020 Christmas parade; ballot voting for Robert T. Herrera, John W. Fullen, Jeffery Snider and Robert Hauk to the TMLIRP Board of Trustees; and a resolution and an interlocal agreement with TIPS.
Mayor Randy Gorham will recognize Centerpoint Energy employees for their safety record.
The council is also scheduled to meet in executive session, consulting with attorneys and deliberating real property. Action, if any, will be taken when city leaders resume into regular session, as per Texas Government Code.
