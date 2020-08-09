The Jacksonville City Council will convene 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale St., to discuss and consider the following agenda items:
• A second reading of resolution in support of economic development incentives, followed by a separate – but related – item calling for a resolution in support of economic development incentives;
• Approval of the 2020-21 Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation budget, as presented by JEDCO president James Hubbard – according to an agenda packet, the Fiscal Year 2021 Budget includes $398,800 for operational expenses and $2,597,333 for economic development projects, of which $2,000,000 is a placeholder for future projects.
• A resolution determining that an area of the city is detrimental to the public health, safety and welfare of the community and this area be constituted as a slum/blight area along with a separate, but related resolution authorizing submission of a Texas Community Development Block Grant application to Texas Department of Agriculture and authorizing officials to act as city’s authorized representatives in all matters pertaining to the participation in the TX CDBG Program;
• Authorizing staff to apply for a $832,590 Coronavirus Relief Fund, and authorizing City Manager Greg Smith as the official representative of the city for grant;
• A resolution allowing for an optional 99-year lease for the concession area lake leases. An agenda packet notes that "the new 99-year lease does away with the need for a renewal every 5 years and brings the concession area leases in line with all other leases on the lake."
• An ordinance regulating city towing companies. The agenda packet notes that towing fees currently are not regulated by the local police department, and complaints about excessive charges by some companies has led to the request.
• A request by John Hargett to replat Lots 10& 11 – Summit Subdivision into one lot;• A request for a variance on Lot 6, Block A, Lake Springs Subdivision – Lake Jacksonville; and
• Consider a consent agenda that includes approval of July 14 regular council meeting, July 31 and Aug 1 budget workshops and an Aug. 6 agenda, along with a resolution approving a hazard mitigation plan for the city.
A closed session also is scheduled for Tuesday's meeting, in which city leaders will consult with attorneys an deliberate issues regarding real property and economic development negotiations. Action, if any, will take place when the council resumes into regular session, as per Texas Government Code.
The agenda notes that, "dueto the COVID-19 outbreak, social distancing requirements and suspension of certain Open Meetings requirements by the State of Texas, council members may attend the meeting via conference call or video stream and vote as they normally would.
