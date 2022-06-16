On Thursday, June 16, several city leaders will attend a one-day summit hosted by the White House, the Department of Defense, and Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station in Westlake, Texas.
Cliff Adams, President of Adams Engineers and Equipment Inc., a Jacksonville-based engineering and equipment firm, will be on a panel discussing the importance of U.S. rare earth magnetics supply chain and supply chain complexities.
“Adams Engineers is dedicated to partnering with the Jacksonville Economic Development
Corporation to strengthen the manufacturing base in Jacksonville,” said Cliff Adams. “This summit will bring together members of the defense industrial base to discuss the supply chain issues faced in the United States and develop efforts to build domestic supply and manufacturing of critical materials and products in Texas and the Country.”
According to the White House, the summit will convene key stakeholders to focus on improving supply chain resilience of critical materials and highlight how continued federal investment through initiatives like those contained in the Bipartisan Innovation Act will help support and accelerate efforts to build domestic supply of critical materials in Texas and across the country.
The summit will bring together dynamic speakers from the Biden-Harris Administration and industry leaders to discuss the importance of restoring the U.S. rare earth magnetics supply chain, how global supply chain complexities impact domestic defense production capacity and the importance of empowering innovation from small businesses as a critical enabler to defense industrial base capabilities.
The program will also feature an opportunity for business owners to engage the U.S. Small Business Administration, which is establishing a manufacturing office that prioritizes the expansion of small U.S. manufacturers as they commercialize innovation, automate processes, enter new markets, expand capacity, and strengthen resiliency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.