The Buckner Park swimming pool, operated by the City of Jacksonville, opens today at 11 a.m., according to a release from city officials.
Hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, and closed Monday, beginning June 16.
Maximum occupancy will be 40 swimmers per session. Swimmers ages 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
In keeping with health precautions as a response to a national COVID-19 pandemic, gates will open every hour, on the hour, with 45 minute sessions planned for new groups of swimmers.
The facility will be emptied, cleaned and sanitized after each session, the release stated.
Admission will be based on first-come, first-serve basis, with previous swimmers being asked to skip a session, it added.
