Local city leaders on Tuesday adopted a $32,791,858 budget for the upcoming fiscal year – which begins Oct. 1 – while leaving Jacksonville property taxes unchanged.
According to Jacksonville City Finance Director Roxanna K. Briley, the new budget is a 26% decrease from the previous year's amended budget of $44,279,050 amended budget.
The 2019 fiscal year budget amendment was in the form of a transfer of $9,780,000 bond funds from the debt service fund to the capital projects fund, which was added to the originally adopted $35,100,175 budget, she said.
Of the newly adopted 2020 fiscal year budget, $11,364,100 is budgeted for capital expenditures, “the largest capital expenditure being the $9,780,000 for the construction of a new public safety complex to house the police and fire departments and an emergency operations center,” she said.
This figure accounts for 34.66% of total budgeted expenditures, while salaries and benefits account for an additional 28.5% or $9,344,499 of total budgeted expenditures, Briley noted.
Meanwhile, the new budget also includes $400,000 in matching funds for a $1.5 million Texas Parks & Wildlife Boating Access Grant, which Briley said will improve boating access, parking, facilities and fueling at Lake Jacksonville, and is expected to be completed by May 2021. Additionally, the budget includes $455,000 for streets, sidewalks, culverts and bridges maintenance and improvements.
As a result of a COVID-19 pandemic declared mid-March, municipalities were declared eligible for certain funding for necessary expenditures related to that emergency.
Briley said that the City of Jacksonville is eligible for $832,590 of that funding; therefore, the new budget “does not include funding for local COVID response.”
Some of the revenue generated for the city's operating budget comes from taxes paid by local property owners.
Jacksonville residents will no see an increase in the 69-cent property tax itself, as the city council voted unanimously to keep the same rate, which is assessed per $100 valuation.
However, due to increases in appraised property valuation – which are not set by a city government – “this property tax rate will raise taxes on a $100,000 home by approximately $25.50,” she said.
In other action, the Jacksonville City Council:
• Approved the purchase of fleet vehicles. District 3 Councilman Tim McRae – who operates a local auto dealership – recused himself from voting, leaving the meeting after signing an affidavit of possible conflict of interest.
• Appointed McRae and Mayor Gorham to the East Texas council of Governments board;
• Approved a resolution in support of Cares Act Grant expenditures; and
• Approved a consent agenda featuring minutes from an Aug. 11 regular meeting, an Aug. 17 special meeting and a Sept. 3 agenda workshop; a contract with Cherokee County for services for an upcoming November municipal election, along with a joint election agreement with the county; street closing request from the Chamber of Commerce for the 2020 Christmas parade; ballot voting for Robert T. Herrera, John W. Fullen, Jeffery Snider and Robert Hauk to the TMLIRP Board of Trustees; and a resolutionand an interlocal agreement with TIPS.
Following an executive session of the council, city leaders reconvened into regular session, and voted unanimously to authorize City Manager Greg Smith to shut down the local public library, allowing for sale of the property to an undisclosed buyer (see separate story in the Jacksonville Progress).
Also during the meeting, Mayor Gorham recognized Centerpoint Energy employees for their safety record.
