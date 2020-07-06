Jacksonville College adding Pharmacy Tech. Program

Jacksonville College is adding a Pharmacy Technician Program to its course offerings beginning this fall.
The program is designed to prepare students to enter the pharmacy field and to pursue certification, including the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board's (PCTB) national certification exam.
The course covers covers the following key areas and topics: pharmacy calculations, medical terminology specific to pharmacy, skills to read and interpret prescriptions, review of the top 200 drugs, skills to identify drugs by generic and brand names, dosage calculations, I.V. flow rates, drug compounding, dose conversions, dispensing of prescriptions, inventory control, billing and reimbursement, as well as education and certification.
Student tuition is $1,399 and textbooks are included.
Classes begin on Sept. 8 and end on Oct. 27.
Class is scheduled to meet from 6-9:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays.
To enroll, or for more information, phone (903) 586-2518.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.