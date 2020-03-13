Jacksonville College addresses coronavirus concerns

Although there are no known cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) within the Jacksonville College community, the number of reported cases in the United States has continued to increase over the past several days and weeks. The safety of the Jacksonville College family and the Jacksonville community is of utmost importance, and based on the latest information and guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and other agencies, the College has adopted the following measures:
1) Face-to-face classes will not meet on campus until March 23. Instead, students will receive online assignments and instructions from their professors via the online modes available through the College.
2) Online and distance education classes will continue to meet as scheduled.
3) Student housing and food services will remain open for those who have no alternative the week of March 23. The Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse, the workout facility, and the Student Union Building will also be open for these students.
4) Students are asked to limit travel and exposure to others as suggested by the CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO).
5) Employees will report to work on Monday, March 16 unless they are ill or have virus symptoms.
6) Administration will continue to monitor the situation and update the campus plan as needed.
7) Housekeeping and maintenance staff will disinfect the campus.
8) Everyone is encouraged to follow CDC guidelines to protect against infection: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html
