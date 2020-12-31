Jacksonville College has announced the names of students honored for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of 2020. Those students completing at least 12 hours per semester and who have earned a 4.0 grade-point average are named to the President’s list. Full-time students earning a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher, with no grade lower than a “C” are named to the Dean’s List.
The President’s List includes the following students:
Nancy Giron, Jacksonville;
Kira Zoeller, Sondershausen, Germany;
Jacob O’Connell, Jerrell;
Ashlyn Wilburn, Jacksonville;
Grayson McCune, Jacksonville;
Maribel Chaparro, Jacksonville;
Jarmarcus Johnson, Alto;
Jeremiah Mobley, Jacksonville;
Summer Best, Jacksonville;
Maria Cristi Duran, Jacksonville;
Katherine Berwanger, Dallas;
Katie Mudlowney, Dallas;
Ashley Muldowney, Dallas;
Edwin Delgado, Jacksonville;
Isaac Chavez, Tyler;
Jennifer Frazier, Elhart;
Andrei Marques Demetrio, Foz do Iguacu, Brazil;
Meagan Davis, Woodvill;
Grace Morgan, Grapeland;
Rani Mueller, Steffisburg, Switzerland;
Fabiola Hernandez, Anderson;
Kayleigh McGuire, Glasgow, United Kingdom;
Zachary Malcomb, Midlothian;
Deena Cuatete, Houston;
Mason Skidmore, Cedar Park;
Michael Torres, Chandler;
Cecelia Miemietz, Meridian;
Cammi Teplicek, Graham;
Danielle Wallace, Ovilla;
Deigo Bello, Lethbridge, Canada;
Victoria Fagan, San Antonio; and
Zaid Ramirez, Jacksonville.
Students named to the Dean’s List were:
Biririana Hernandez, Conroe;
Rylee Lavender, Weatherford;
Tristan Story, Paducah;
Angelica Alvarez, Jacksonville;
Clarissa Bermudez, Jacksonville;
Noriyuki Ito, Ichikawa, Japan;
Brianna Martin, Mabank;
Kaitlynn Berwanger, Dallas;
Cole Proctor, Jacksonville
Victor Machado, Juixquilucan, Mexico;
Adela Leguizamo, Jacksonville;
Ylishia Belle Pascual, Guindapunan West, Philippines;
Debra Beathard, Jacksonville;
Gabriel Garcia, Jacksonville;
Isaac Lewis, Groesbeck;
Philip Oneal, Elkhart;
Sophie Mary Rhona Walker, Winchburgh, United Kingdom;
Ana Quintana, Karnack;
Dillon Gooding, Arlington;
Keldrick, Hayes Jr, Cedar Hill;
Jaiyah Hodge, Garrison;
Kyah Barlow, Pearland;
Jaliyah Earl, Corpus Christi;
Leslie Amador, Houston;
Maryane Mafra, Moreira Maia, Portugal;
Laila Zuniga, Tyler;
Paulo Villalobos, Zapopan, Mexico;
Daphne Brakenhoff, Castricum, Netherlands;
Raul Romero, Mexico City, Mexico;
Alberto Romano, Cancun, Mexico;
Caitlyn Niemietz, Meridian;
Britney Gonzalez, Dallas;
Sincere Key, Chicago, Ill.; and
Brian Tinsley, Wells.
Jacksonville College is a Christian college located at 105 B.J. Albritton Drive in Jacksonville, Texas. The college is owned and operated by the Baptist Missionary Association of Texas and is affiliated with the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention.
For more information on Jacksonville College, visit jacksonville-college.edu.
