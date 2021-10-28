Director of Distance Education Michael Paul Creech was honored at a retirement reception on Friday, Oct. 22, held at the Central Baptist Church Youth Building. The whole College community, including administration, faculty, staff, and alumni attended the event to honor Creech’s 29 years of dedicated service to the College mission of “Challenging Minds and Transforming Lives.”
“Mike truly left his mark on Jacksonville College. He was more than just an employee; he was a friend and servant of our Lord.” said former College President Mike Smith. “No one was more knowledgeable and possessed a servant spirit than him, working many hours behind the scenes and on weekends and late at night so that the College could have the best in technology.”
Creech joins a long line of Jacksonville College employees whose lives have left a legacy of sacrifice while fulfilling the mission of the College. He began teaching at the College August 1992 and subsequently serving as Business and Computer Science Department Chair, Chief Information Officer, and the first Director of Distance Education, laying the foundation for the distance education program. Creech’s significant contributions to the advancement of technology at the College include leading his students to create the first website of any college in the East Texas area. He guided the College in choosing and implementing the Empower student information system, allowing online registration and tuition payment. He also implemented the College’s first Learning Management System, paving the way for course materials to be made available online, an invaluable benefit when COVID-19 forced all colleges to go online.
Creech served numerous other leadership roles during his nearly 30-year career at the College. He was on the leadership teams for the 1999, 2009, and 2019 Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on College (SACSCOC), the regional association for the accreditation of degree-granting for higher education. Serving as the Quality Enhancement Plan advisor, he provided the QEP Leadership Team assistance for “Going the Distance with Distance Education,” a plan to guide the College’s educational focus over the next ten years.
Colleagues expressed deep admiration for Creech, commenting on his patient instructions as he assisted faculty and staff with technological needs.
“Mike never let me know that he was frustrated because of my technology deficiencies. I require much assistance and patience and Mike always seems glad to give both,” commented Mark Rogers, religion instructor.
Others praised Creech for his professional approach to solving problems.
“Working with you [Mike] during my time as faculty and then as Academic Dean has been the greatest of pleasures. I have valued your support and your professionalism in every matter, whether student, faculty, or IT related. Jacksonville College has benefitted these many years from your expertise as Chief Information Officer and most recently as Director of Distance Education. You will be greatly missed in both of these roles. Thank you for being a true friend to the college and to me,” said Marolyn Welch, former VP of Academic Affairs.
Dr. Patricia Richey serves as history, government, humanities, and computer science professor.
“I learned to respect your dedicated work ethic and your constant commitment to stay current with technology as you sought hardware, software, and applications that would benefit our mission at Jacksonville College. You did all of this with a servant's heart and a friendly spirit,” she said.
The College alumni also remembered Creech’s admirable characteristics while they attended and worked with him at the College.
“You are a good man. You have been a good man to many over the years. You were an especially good man to me while I was at JBC. Your helped me time and again. You showed an example by your behavior of what patience was all about. Your influence will live on in many lives even after your steps stop on JBC campus,” said Lt. Col. Chaplain Tony Cleaver, former JBC Bible teacher and BMA Seminary professor.
Kaley Lybrand Dean, former JBC student and Dean of Students added, “I can't express my gratitude enough for being as patient, diligent, and hard-working as you. You've carried the weight of IT responsibilities on your shoulders with dignity and leadership.”
Former College President Mike Smith attested to the admiration of Creech’s colleagues and students stating, “I worked with Mike Creech for ten years. No one was more knowledgeable and possessed a servant spirit than him. He worked many hours behind the scenes and on weekends and late at night so we could have the best in technology. He pioneered our Distance Education. When COVID hit and forced all colleges to go online Jacksonville College was prepared due to Mike Creech. He wanted our students and faculty to have the resources needed. He provided excellent training opportunities so we were equipped to meet our responsibilities.”
