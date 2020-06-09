Jacksonville College reveals Texas History Essay Contest winners

The Barnwell Anderson Chapter of the Walter Prescott Webb Society of Jacksonville College sponsored a Texas History Essay Contest open to students in grades 3 through 12. Commemorating the centennial of women’s suffrage. The topics of the essays this year focused on the 19th Amendment.
After all identification was removed, each essay was judged by a panel. Financial support for the monetary awards was provided by Jesse and Doris Fountain and by the Barnwell Anderson Chapter of the Webb Society at Jacksonville College.
The first-place winner and recipient of a $50 prize in the division for Grades 3 through 5 was Jessilyn Wurster from Marti Elementary School in Cleburne. In the division for Grades 6 through 8, the first-place winner and recipient of a $50 prize was Kyler Richey from Paul Pewitt Junior High in Omaha, Texas. The second-place winner and recipient of a $25 prize was Cayne Green from Paul Pewitt Junior High in Omaha. The first-place winner and recipient of a $100 prize in the high school division was Molly Richey from Paul Pewitt High School.
The Webb Society is part of the Texas State Historical Association. More than 50 college and university campuses across the state of Texas are home to chapters of the Webb Society. The Barnwell Anderson Chapter at Jacksonville College is very active and was named Chapter of the Year in 2020 by the Texas State Historical Association at the annual meeting held in March in Austin.
