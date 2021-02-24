Students from 47 different higher-education institutions from across Texas, including Jacksonville College, are participants in the eighth annual Texas Undergraduate Research Day. Hosted by Independent Colleges and Universities of Texas and the Council of Public University Presidents and Chancellors, this year's virtual celebration featured 60 projects transforming Texas through undergraduate research.
“On behalf of the Texas Senate, we are honored to recognize your hard work and talent,” said Sen. Brandon Creighton, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Higher Education. “Higher education and our state’s economic future are inseparable. It is your hard work and dedication that will attract new businesses to the state and keep Texas number one.”
The virtual event, taking place through midnight tonight, Feb. 24, features virtual poster presentations from Texas’ most promising undergraduate students. Their exhibited work underscores higher education's value to Texas universities, health systems, and the workforce. The annual event aims to highlight the impact undergraduate research has on Texas and its residents. Each higher education institution, including ICUT and CPUPC member schools, selected participants based on its specific criteria.
“ICUT is proud to partner with CPUPC to host the 2021 Undergraduate Research Day,” said ICUT President, Steve Johnson. “This year’s virtual event provides a unique opportunity for all to learn from student research and appreciate the skills developed by Texas institutions. We are thrilled to have thirteen ICUT member schools participating in this year’s event. Our member’s commitment to innovation in education grants students the flexibility and support to experiment, drive research, and foster learning.”
Among the presenters is Jacksonville College student Molly Richey. Her presentation, “Transforming Texas: Trammel’s Trace,” focuses on the historic uses of Trammel’s Trace and the necessity of preserving the landmark. The purpose of the research was to promote awareness among landowners.
To view the presentations, visit texasugrd2021.com.
To see Richey’s presentation, type her name, Jacksonville College or the title of her project into the search bar.
Jacksonville College, located at 105 B.J. Albritton Drive, is an independent Christian two-year liberal arts college owned and operated by the Baptist Missionary Association of Texas. Jacksonville College exists to provide a quality education from a biblical worldview that challenges minds, transforms lives, and equips students for servant leadership and lifelong learning.
ICUT, a nonprofit association, is the voice for Texas' fully accredited private colleges and universities. For over 50 years, it has fulfilled its mission of helping policymakers recognize the importance and value of higher education's independent sector by successfully articulating the sector's needs and aspirations.
Since 1983, CPUPC has met to advance Texas’ public senior colleges and universities as they pursue their respective goals of academic excellence, student career preparation, innovative research and community service. The nonprofit council comprises chief executive officers of the Texas public general academic universities, system offices, health-related institutions, and the three two-year state colleges in the Houston area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.